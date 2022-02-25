Kenya asks its nationals to leave Ukraine amid Russia tensions

The government has asked Kenyans living in Ukraine to leave immediately, citing safety fears after Russia invaded the eastern European country. Citing “escalating tensions”, a public notice on Thursday urged Kenyans to leave by any available means.

“Following the escalating tensions and the attack on Ukrainian territory by the Russian Federation on 24th February 2022, all Kenyans living or studying in Ukraine are hereby advised to urgently consider leaving Ukraine and stay away until further notice,” said a message from the Kenyan Embassy in Austria.