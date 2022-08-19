Karua : We shall accept court's ruling on presidential election petition
Azimio La Umoja running mate Martha Karua has announced that the coalition is willing to accept final decision of the Supreme Court on a presidential election petition challenging results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Monday.
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto as the President-elect at Bomas of Kenya, where the Azimio top leadership was a no-show.
A day later, the coalition led by presidential candidate Raila Odinga held a press conference rejecting the results, and announced their next move to seek legal recourse in challenging Dr Ruto's win.