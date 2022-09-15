Karua: EACJ will decide if Supreme Court was right

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua has said that she is considering moving to the East Africa Court of Justice (EACJ) to appeal the judgment made by the Supreme Court of Kenya on the 2022 Presidential Election Petition.

The Supreme Court on September 5 threw out Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga's petition and upheld President William Ruto's win.

Speaking in Mombasa during Governor Abdulswamad Nassir's swearing-in, Karua claimed that EACJ will decide if the Supreme Court's judgment was just.

Karua referenced a section of the judgment where it termed Jose Camargo claims as 'hot air'.