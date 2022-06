Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has rejoined Azimio la Umoja. He promised to rally his supporters behind Raila Odinga.

Mr Musyoka has also accepted the Chief Cabinet Secretary position that was offered to him by Mr Odinga last month when he unveiled Martha Karua as his running mate.

"I want to congratulate my sister Martha for being chosen as Mr Odinga's running mate," he said.