Juja stalled projects expose rot, wastage

In Kiambu’s Theta ward, whenever it rains, disaster descends too as vehicles get stuck in the mud and have to be pulled out days later. But even now that it is dry, the dusty road spells disaster to Magomano area residents.

This is after construction of the Kimbo-Matangini Road, at a price of Sh170,552,895 stalled, a spot check by Sunday Nation revealing that the stretch gets worse as one drive further from Kimbo to Junction before it is dusty from the junction –some 3km– to Magomano. And there was no contractor on site.