Judiciary will limit number of lawyers at Supreme Court hearings - Amadi

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Ms Anne Amadi, says a limited number of lawyers from each party will be allowed in the pre-trial session tomorrow and when hearings begin for the presidential petition.

According to Ms Amadi, only about four lawyers per team could be allowed in the gallery.

“The parties have large teams...the numbers will have to be restricted because the space cannot accommodate them all,” she said during a status update Monday.

Legal teams for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and Kenya Kwanza Alliance will battle it out at the Supreme Court in the petition to nullify the win of Dr William Ruto in the August 9 Presidential election.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga recently unveiled a battery of 42 lawyers to help him argue his case against President-elect William Ruto at the Supreme Court.

Mr Odinga has picked Siaya Governor-elect James Orengo as his lead counsel, the second time that the seasoned lawyer will lead the team on behalf of Mr Odinga. In 2017, Mr Orengo, a Senior Counsel, successfully argued for the nullification of the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, the first in Africa and only the fourth in the world that such a decision was made.

Others in the lead team are Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee, former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor and Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni.