Jehovah Wanyonyi adherents say they are not a cult

The followers of The Lost Israelites church, established by Jehovah Wanyonyi, have refuted allegations of promoting false cult teachings.

Speaking at Chemororoch village in Uasin Gishu, the sect's chief priest, Eliabu Masinde, expressed their willingness to cooperate with police investigations, asserting their transparency and lack of hidden agendas.

Masinde stated that they are prepared for any scrutiny, affirming, "We adhere to the constitution and will fully cooperate with law enforcement."

In an attempt to dispel concerns and emphasize the harmlessness of their religious practices, Masinde highlighted their use of burnt flour as an alternative to blood offerings.

The church's founder, Jehovah Wanyonyi, also known as Michael Mumboyi, reportedly passed away on July 18, 2015, according to local authorities and villagers. However, the exact details surrounding his burial remain undisclosed.

Wanyonyi gained prominence in the 1980s when a significant number of his followers sold their assets, including property, land, and livestock, in a gesture of support, believing he possessed the ability to resolve their problems. During his lifetime, it is reported that he entered into marriage with up to 70 women and fathered 95 children.

Also read:



