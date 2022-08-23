Jalang'o, other Azimio leaders offload lorry carrying petition files

Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition elected leaders and supporters gathered yesterday at the Milimani Law Courts to see their flag bearer in the just concluded elections, Raila Odinga, file a petition challenging the presidential election results.

To the surprise of onlookers at the law courts premises, the volume of evidence stuffed in dozens of boxes was delivered in a lorry

Langata MP Elect Felix Oduwuor "Jelango" carry documents at Milimani Law Court as Raila Odinga was filling petitions challenging the win of Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate William Ruto . Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | NMG

Azimio leaders lined up to offload the truck, carrying the boxes to be admitted as exhibits by the court clerks. Notable among the leaders was Lang'ata MP-elect Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o, who was seen making several trips, each time carrying a hefty box on his shoulder.



