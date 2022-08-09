Irate youths protest suspension of Rongai parliamentary race
A group of voters took to the streets today morning and barricaded Nakuru-Baringo road to demonstrate over suspension of Rongai parliamentary race.
This came after announcement from IEBC that it had temporarily suspended MP elections in Rongai Constituency after a mix-up in the MPs ballot papers.
Nakuru County IEBC Manager Joseph Mele confirmed the discrepancy in the Rongai parliamentary elections and said voting had been temporarily suspended but did not give much details.