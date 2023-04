Anastacia Mwele Mackenzie lives in Mwalewa village, Kwale County, near the Lunga Lunga border with Tanzania.

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, the leader of a cult linked to 109 deaths in Shakahola village, Kilifi County, is her fifth of seven children, born in 1973.

In an interview with the Nation, Anastacia said she had a close relationship with her son, “who was obedient and very generous with the little he had”.