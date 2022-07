Prof Wajackoyah’s rural home has been stirred by his race. On the day we visited, an army of casual labourers was busy putting up his new, modest house.

While in Nairobi the presidential candidate is referred to as ‘The Fifth’, here in Indangalasia, where his father is buried in a grave dotted with flowers and tiny solar lights that glow in the night, Prof Wajackoyah is referred to simply as ‘Rais’.