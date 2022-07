When the Healthy Nation team visited Dr Pranav Pancholi, a Kenyan cosmetic dermatosurgeon at Avane Clinic in Gigiri, Nairobi, he was busy attending to Soraya Grace, 37, who had just landed from London for a more affordable botox procedure while Nerima Wanyama, 34, waited in line to get a butt enlargement that would need four sessions at Sh60,000 per session.