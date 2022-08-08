IEBC sacks Homa Bay officials caught meeting candidates

Four officials of the electoral agency who were found holding a meeting at the home of a former MCA aspirant in Homa Bay County have been dismissed.

Homa Bay County IEBC returning officer Fredrick Apopa said the officials were wrong to attend the meeting.It was not clear what the group was discussing.But residents of Kanyikela who stormed the meeting and took the suspects to a police station claimed they were planning how to manipulate Tuesday's elections.