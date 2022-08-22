IEBC meets candidates from counties with deferred polls
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has convened a meeting of candidates from areas where elections were deferred to discuss possible dates for conducting the polls.
This is the first time Mr Chebukati is meeting the candidates who were aggrieved by suspension of elections occasioned by a photo mix-up in printed ballot papers.
This is also the first time Mr Chebukati is publicly meeting four IEBC commissioners that disowned the presidential election results via surprise press conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi. The four commissioners, including vice chair Juliana Cherera, commissioners Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya, alleged that the results were arrived at in an opaque manner.