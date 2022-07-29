IEBC faulted over shortfall in voter education

The electoral agency has been accused of failing to conduct voter education for special-interest groups, with a few days remaining before the August 9 General Election.

Speaking to the Nation on Thursday, National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) CEO Betty Sungura said people with disabilities, should have been trained at the grassroots on how to participate in the polls.

Ms Sungura argued that this would have minimised hiccups during voting and enhanced its credibility.