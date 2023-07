A volcano erupts near Iceland's capital, marking the third time in two years that lava has gushed out in the area.

"It's sort of a feeling you cannot describe. When you cross the hill the first time, especially when it’s the first day, and you see the fountains of lava and you hear the crackling of the solidify rock, it’s just unbelievable. Indescribable, really", says Jessica Poteet, who came to see the eruption.