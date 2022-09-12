News

I wish Ruto the best as President, Uhuru says in last address 

President elect William Ruto met with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, coming just hours before his inauguration tomorrow

After the meeting, which is their first in months, he wished Dr Ruto the best as he takes over government as Kenya's fifth President.

Mr Kenyatta is expected to hand over to Dr Ruto tomorrow in an event that will be attended by at least 20 Heads of State from across Africa at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. 

