I will not vie for Meru Governor seat, says CS Munya

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya will not be in the race for Meru governor after announcing that he will stay on as a Cabinet Secretary.

"I have bigger national responsibilities, which I am committed to finalise. however, i am not a coward as my competitor allege. If I did not have these responsibilities, I would have gone for the Meru Governorship post and easily trounce my opponents. For now, my bid to enhance nation building will supersede the ambition for governorship.