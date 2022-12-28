Governor Kawira Mwangaza agrees to testify before the Senate Committee

After initially declining to be cross-examined, Governor Kawira Mwangaza has agreed to testify before the Senate Committee probing her impeachment by Meru MCAs.

Lawyer Elias Mutuma explained that she had declined to testify so that her legal team could present one key witness, county chief of staff Harrison Gitonga, who they say was personally present at the events where MCAs allege she committed the violations that led to her impeachment.

"The governor has no mischief. She has nothing to fear," he said Wednesday.