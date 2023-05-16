George Wajackoyah joins ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’ defence team

Former presidential candidate George Wajackaoyah has joined the defence team representing New Jerusalem Church leader Eliud Wekesa, the self-proclaimed 'Yesu wa Tongaren'.

Mr Wekesa was back at the docks today after spending four days in police cells following a court order on Friday.

Speaking to journalist at Bungoma Law Courts, Mr Wekesa said he had spoken to local leaders who pledged their support.

"I have spoken to Eugene Wamalwa and other government representatives, but I want to thank George Wajackoyah for doing God's work," he said.