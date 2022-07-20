Gachagua on State capture

Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua last night took no prisoners during the presidential running mates debate, launching a scathing attack on the first family and President Uhuru Kenyatta specifically, for instigating what he termed as the 'State capture'.

Brandishing what he termed as a gazette notice during the interview, the Mathira MP sensationally accused President Kenyatta of using his powers to exempt the “first family of paying Sh350 million in a merger of two banks.”

“Through a gazette notice and by a single signature, two companies owned by the first family were exempted from paying Sh350 million. Money that can put up 35 level three hospitals in Kenya. That is chronic corruption.