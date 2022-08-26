Gachagua: No one will come after Uhuru or his CSs

By Nick Mwirigi

Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua has assured that President Uhuru Kenyatta and cabinet secretaries will have peaceful retirements once the Kenya Kwanza team forms government.

Speaking in Nyeri during Governor Mutahi Kahiga's swearing in ceremony, Mr Gachagua declared that the outgoing president shall be accorded all the constitutional privileges of a retired president.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta is our leader, when he retires we will honor him and accord him his constitutional privileges, our government will provide his security and everything else he requires" he said.

Mr Gachagua added that cabinet secretaries and senior civil servants will also have a cordial exit from service. He, however, advised them to come up with investment projects that will benefit youth in the villages as they plan their retirement.