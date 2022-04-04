Fuel crisis: Mombasa Motorists queue at a petrol station on Monday morning

Brace yourselves for tough days ahead as the fuel shortage bites across the country, drowning economic activities that had just started recovering after two years of Covid-induced restrictions and lockdowns. The transport sector might soon be paralysed if the shortage continues, underlining the immediate and painful impact of the oil crisis. Public service vehicles might hike fares, hitting millions of commuters hard, most of whom are already finding it hard to make ends meet in a struggling economy that had been suffocated by the pandemic.