Four IEBC Commissioners hold second press briefing
A second press briefing by the four IEBC commissioners that held a surprise press conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, yesterday where they said they will not take ownership of the presidential results that will be announced by chair Wafula Chebukati.
The commissioners, including vice chair Juliana Cherera, commissioners Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya, alleged that the results were arrived at in an opaque manner, without giving further details.