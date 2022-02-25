Four agencies partner to combat maritime crimes
The fight against maritime crimes in Kenya got a boost on Thursday when different agencies announced a partnership to reduce criminal activities in the Indian Ocean.
The agencies are the Kenya Coast Guard Service, United States Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
The partners, under the Global Maritime Crime Programme, will work together to offer technical assistance on training, arresting and prosecuting drug traffickers, terrorism, illegal fishing and other vices.