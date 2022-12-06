Former President Uhuru Kenyatta officially closes DRC peace talks

By Mary Wambui

The facilitator of the East Africa Community (EAC)-led Nairobi peace process, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has officially closed the Nairobi talks of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peace process.

Mr Kenyatta was appointed the facilitator of peace talks in the DRC in August.

Speaking at the event held at Safari Park Hotel on Tuesday, he thanked the Congolese state and representatives of M23 rebels for opening up to the process.

"When we began the talks, none of you said they are unwiling to lay down their arms and I thank you for that...We have agreed that a 20-year war cannot be solved within a day but we must set the framework that leads us to that peace," he said.

"We have decided this time, we shall go beyond talks and do more to enforce peace...President Tshisekedi has agreed to form a committee to investigate claims of indiscriminate arrests that have occured in Eastern DRC," he added.

He also raised the plight of minorities in the war in eastern DRC.

"My engagement with the victims and their children has been the most touching bit for me during this process."



