Former Kesses MP Swarup Mishra joins UDA

Former Kesses Member of Parliament (MP) Swarup Mishra has officially joined President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

Mishra was received by UDA party Secretary-General Cleopas Malala at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

“I made the wrong decision, wrong direction, wrong party and wrong people but today, God sent me where I belong with a lot of forgiveness and blessings,” he said.