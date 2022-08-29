Focus shifts to tallying: Mombasa, Kakamega polls

Kenyans in eight electoral areas, including Mombasa and Kakamega counties, voted today after the elections were postponed on August 9—the date of the General Election—due to what the elections agency said were ballot papers mix-ups.

Initially, the polls were supposed to be held on August 23, but they were again pushed forward after the commission cited intimidation and harassment of its staff.

The elections held today are for the Mombasa and Kakamega governor seats as well as MP races in Kacheliba and Pokot South (West Pokot County), Rongai (Nakuru County), and Kitui Rural (Kitui County).

Also going to the polls today are voters in Nyaki West ward (North Imenti Constituency) and Kwa Njenga ward (Embakasi South Constituency).