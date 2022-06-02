First Lady Margaret Kenyatta walks past DP Ruto and his wife Rachel

While arriving atUhuru Gardens for the Madaraka Day celebrations held yesterday, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta walked past DP William Ruto and his wife Rachel to greet Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio and his wife First Lady Fatima Maada Bio.

Mrs Kenyatta is seen to make a subtle nod at National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Rachel Ruto and DP Ruto standing in rank, before she walks past them to heartily greet the Sierra Leone president and his wife.