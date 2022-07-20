Finding therapeutic refuge in home plants

It’s on a Thursday mid-morning when Irene Kui jubilantly welcomes Healthy Nation into her home in Riara, Kiambu County. Her house sits comfortably on a beautifully landscaped compound dotted with flowers.

A few years ago, she was not as entwined to nature as now. She didn’t question why some plants were yellowing and others’ growth stunted. She just lived her life, planned events, and hosted her friends for home camping. Until her husband fell sick in 2019, and she had to reconnect with nature. She ran to plants to find therapy. Now she no longer falls asleep wondering how the plant she has watered so lovingly and given just the right amount of sun has died.

Mental health experts refer to her therapeutic refuge in plants as horticultural therapy. It is formally defined as using horticultural activities for human healing and rehabilitation. The practice has held healing power since the ancient Egyptian era.