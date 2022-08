Musician and MC Davidson DNG Ngibuini has won Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course MCA seat in Nairobi County.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, the former gospel musician intimated how he plans to use his entertainment and oratory skills to warm up debates in the Nairobi County Assembly.

"I'm the hype master, and I'm heading to the county assembly to hype the MCAs and ensure they enjoy their debate sessions" Mr Ngibuini said.