End of fuel, Unga subsidies

President William Ruto has announced that his administration will seek alternative economic methods to bring down the cost of living other than subsidies.

Speaking during his inaugural speech as the fifth President of Kenya at the Moi International sports Centre Kasarani on Tuesday, President Ruto said fuel and food subsidies had not borne any fruit, noting that the fuel subsidy alone cost taxpayers a total of Sh144 billion, with Sh60 billion being used in the last four months.