Embarambamba: Why I wear dresses
Is Christopher Mosioma, better known as Embarambamba, a musician, a dancer or an acrobat?
That has been the burning question on various mainstream and social media platforms this week as the Gusii music sensation shot his latest video amidst theatrics bordering on the outrageous.
He runs, somersaults, writhes, jumps, climbs anything that can be climbed and screams gibberish.
His wardrobe is superb: suits in 'screaming' colours with polka dots, especially on the shoulder. But he has upped the ante by wearing dresses. How come? Watch the video.