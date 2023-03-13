Elections are over, let Ruto deliver on his manifesto: Moody Awori

Former Vice President Moody Awori has asked Kenyans to support the Kenya Kwanza government as it works towards delivering its manifesto.

Speaking today morning at his home in Nairobi, where Prime Cabinet Secretary Musali Mudavadi was paying a courtesy call, Mr Awori called for patience and unity as the William Ruto-led administration seeks to fulfill its election promises.

"We need unity, we want to leave sideshows behind since elections are over and Kenya Kwanza is in place, let it follow its manifesto, let's always root together and ensure the constitution is respected," he said.