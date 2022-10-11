Duale hints at retiring from politics

Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale has hinted at retiring from elective politics.

Speaking during a debate at the National Assembly, Mr Duale, who is nominated as the Defence Cabinet Secretary, said that he had promised to move on if his long-time ally President William Ruto was to occupy the highest office.

"I am so happy that what I said many years ago, that I will retire from politics when William Ruto is in State House, that dream has been achieved," he said.