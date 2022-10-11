Duale hints at retiring from politics
Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale has hinted at retiring from elective politics.
Speaking during a debate at the National Assembly, Mr Duale, who is nominated as the Defence Cabinet Secretary, said that he had promised to move on if his long-time ally President William Ruto was to occupy the highest office.
"I am so happy that what I said many years ago, that I will retire from politics when William Ruto is in State House, that dream has been achieved," he said.
Mr Duale is among 22 individuals who were nominated into President Ruto's cabinet and awaiting vetting by Parliament.