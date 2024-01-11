Driver of ill-fated bus in Mau Summit crash that killed 15 people charged in court
The driver of the ill-fated Classic Kings of Congo bus involved in a crash that killed 15 people in the Twin Bridge area on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway earlier this week was on Thursday arraigned in a Molo court on 15 counts of murder.
Clement Kiarie alias Taylor, 34, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Daisy Mose, was released on Sh1 million bond and two sureties of a similar amount after denying all the charges.