DP Ruto apologises over Linturi’s ‘madoadoa’ remarks

Deputy President William Ruto has apologised to Kenyans over remarks made by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi in Eldoret last week when he described those opposed to Dr Ruto’s presidential bid as ‘madoadoa’ (stains) whom he said must be ejected.

DP Ruto apologised on Monday during a rally at the Bomet Green Stadium in Bomet County and warned his Tangatanga brigade to desist from hate-mongering.