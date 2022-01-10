News

DP Ruto apologises over Linturi’s ‘madoadoa’ remarks

Deputy President William Ruto has apologised to Kenyans over remarks made by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi in Eldoret last week when he described those opposed to Dr Ruto’s presidential bid as ‘madoadoa’ (stains) whom he said must be ejected.

