DP Rigathi Gachagua hits out at Uhuru government in inaugural speech

By Mercy Chelangat

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration in his inaugural speech following his swearing-in on Tuesday.

"Today, I want to tell the people of Kenya that you are finally free. Public servants and all people of Kenya you don't have to fear talking through WhatsApp for fear of being recorded," he said.

"We will fix this economy and create a good working environment where Kenyans are to work and businessmen are not harassed by KRA," he added.