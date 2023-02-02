DP Gachagua: I have been called to over 200 harambees since State released my money

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he has been invited to more than 200 harambees since the government released his frozen money yesterday.

The Court of Appeal Wednesday set aside a High Court ruling that ordered Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to forfeit Sh200 million to the government.

In 2020, the High Court froze Sh200 million belonging to Mr Gachagua pending a petition by a State agency for the money to be forfeited to the government.

Speaking to Senators today in Mombasa during their post-election summit, Mr Gachagua said that people around him have already started planning for the money.

"You know the Uhuru government took my money but it was released yesterday, now everyone is planning for that money. Everyone has invited me to their harambees because it sounds like a lot of money" he said.



