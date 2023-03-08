Didmus Barasa: UDA has not asked parties to fold, that is Malala’s personal opinion

Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa has dismissed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala's calls to Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties to fold and join UDA.

According to Mr Barasa, UDA party has not met to discuss the matter. He said Mr Malala's expressions are merely personal opinions and not the party's position.

"You know Malala is an actor, he is a scriptwriter he can write a script and make you believe that it's the truth, so far I am not aware of any meeting held by UDA party that gave him authority to speak the way he spoke," he said.

Mr Barasa added that the decision to fold Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties should be arrived at through a democratic process.

"We should have a conference at Kasarani with all Kenya Kwanza parties, where we discuss all these suggestions and come up with a joint resolution," he said.