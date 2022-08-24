Didmus Barasa released on Sh10m bond
Kimilili Member of Parliament-elect, Didmus Barasa has been released on a Sh10 million bond in a murder case where he is charged with shooting dead an aide to his competitor, Brian Khaemba of the DAP-Kenya party, at a polling station in Bungoma.
Autopsy revealed that the aide, Mr Brian Olunga succumbed to excessive bleeding after he was shot at close range on the head. He was buried on Saturday at his parents' rural home in Kelanda village, Malava constituency.