Diana Chepkemoi received at Meru University after Saudi rescue

Diana Chepkemoi the girl who was rescued from captivity in Saudi Arabia has finally been received at Meru University of Science and Technology by students and VC Prof Romanus Odhiambo.

Ms Chepkemoi left Kenya in July 2021 after she secured a job in one of the Royal families in Saudi Arabia where she was to work as a house manager.

This is after she had stayed out of school for over four years and that was the only option available to her. At the time, the financial situation at home was dire.

Her mother, Ms Clara Chepkemoi, was ailing and her siblings were also in need of school fees.

Ms Chepkemoi after trying in vain to secure a job in Kenya, decided to try her luck at securing a job abroad.

She said that when she arrived in Saudi Arabia she realised that things were not a walk in the park from the first day when she made a mistake and she was welcomed with the wrath of her boss.

“He told me that I had no choice but to do what was right because there was nowhere I could go because he had bought me until my contract ended. He said that if I tried anything cheeky he would go ahead and make sure that I am jailed,” she said.

When details of what she was going through became public, Ms Chepkemoi said that she was

threatened and even at some point her employer said he would harm her but luckily this never happened.

