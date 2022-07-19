Deputy presidential debate
The deputy presidential debate takes place live at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).
The debate brings together four deputy presidential candidates including Mr Gachagua, Ms Karua, Roots Party’s Justina Wamae and Agano Party’s Ruth Mutua.
The first-tier debate featuring candidates who have polled less than 5 percent in three recent opinion polls is moderated by Zubeida Koome of KTN and Citizen's Francis Gachuri. While James Smart of NTV and Sophia Wanuna of KTN are the moderators ofthe second-tier debate comprising candidates who have polled more than 5 percent in three recent polls.