Day 3 of CS vetting: MPs grill Kipchumba Murkomen

The nomination of Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen, two-term Elgeyo Marakwet senator, as Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public Works sums up a successful political career that has seen him rise to the inner circles of President William Ruto’s government.

Having been kicked out of his post as Senate Majority Leader in 2020 in what President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies said was due to his loyalty to Dr Ruto, Mr Murkomen returns to the National Assembly today to approval to head one of the most strategic ministries in the government.