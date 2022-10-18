Day 2 of CS vetting: MPs grill Prof Kithure Kindiki

Day 2 of CS vetting: MPs grill Prof Kithure KindikiLIVE
In the world of academia and politics, the star of Prof Kindiki has been rising, painting a picture of either a very lucky or very smart person.
Prof Kindiki was born on July 17, 1972 and brought up in Irundini village in Tharaka constituency, Tharaka Nithi County.
He holds a master’s degree in international human rights law and democracy and a PhD in international law, both from the University of Pretoria in South Africa. Before joining politics in 2013, Prof Kindiki was a lecturer at Moi University and at the University of Nairobi.