'Loose tongue' casts long shadow over Kuria at MP grilling session

Former MP Moses Kuria, the Cabinet nominee for Trade, Investment and Industry, is facing MPs for grilling on Tuesday evening.

He stated that his net worth is Sh950 million.

Many people associate Mr Kuria with controversy. He has, in the past, been referred to as a warmonger and has several times seen the inside of courtrooms.

Last year, he was charged with assault but was later set free after the case was dropped.

As he appears today for vetting before the Committee on Appointments, Mr Kuria is likely to be questioned on his “loose tongue”.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi no doubt had Mr Kuria in mind when, commenting on the Cabinet appointees, said some of the nominees have questionable backgrounds.

“We are seeing a line-up of people known for ethnic profiling. We are seeing warlords, hate-mongers, men and women battling mega corruption cases, and those who are known for opposition to positive change,” he said.

With his ministry placed at the heart of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s economic revival plan, Mr Kuria is also likely to be asked to provide details on how he plans to achieve the agenda.

Mr Kuria has had a close working relationship with small and medium enterprises through the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

