Day 2 of CS vetting: MPs grill Davis Chirchir

Davis Chirchir, President William Ruto’s nominee for the Energy and Petroleum docket, is facing MPs on Tuesday for vetting.

His grilling session began at 4pm. 

Mr Chirchir, 62, said his net worth is Sh482 million, comprising farms, his home, rental property, cars and bank deposits.

Davis Chirchir is a step away from making a comeback to the Cabinet, which he left in March 2015 under a cloud of corruption allegations.

'List of shame'

Having featured in the so-called “List of Shame” prepared by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and presented to Parliament by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Chirchir is one of those who are on the radar of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party lawmakers.

Mr Chirchir’s issues with the EACC date back to his time at the defunct Interim Independent Electoral Commission (IIEC)—the precursor of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission—before he was appointed to the Cabinet in 2013.

He was among those named in a kickbacks scandal involving the award of a lucrative ballot paper printing contract to British company Smith and Ouzman. The scandal came to be known as “Chickengate”.

He was also linked to a case involving former Kenya Power Managing Director Ben Chumo. However, the EACC later cleared him.

