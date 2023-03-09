Raila declares official start of countrywide mass action from today

By Justus Ochieng

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga on Thursday declared the official start of countrywide mass action after the lapse of ultimatum issued to the Kenya Kwanza government.

Azimio has also launched the Movement for Defense of Democracy (MDD), an initiative that is against the current regime.

This follows Wednesday's lapse of the 14-day ultimatum the Azimio leader had issued to President William Ruto to expedite the opening of the 2022 presidential election servers and address the high cost of living.

"We have launched a campaign of defiance of peaceful picketing, peaceful protests, boycotts, strikes, disobedience, petitions, sit-ins and peaceful demonstrations. And it begins today and now," Mr Odinga said.

He also signalled a massive rally planned in Nairobi on March 20.

"After we have done what we have to do, wherever we are in every corner of the country, we shall finally converge in

Nairobi. Take note that on March 20, 2023, we have a date with destiny in Nairobi," he added.