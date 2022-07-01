CS Munya: Stop over-reliance on maize, embrace indigenous foods

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has urged Kenyans to stop relying on maize as the main source of food and explore other varieties of local produce.

The former Meru County governor implored Kenyans to diversify their meals to ease the financial burdens occasioned by the rising prices of maize flour.

"I am not saying maize is bad but you should have alternatives. When you have maize as the main source of food it becomes a challenge when the prices soar" he said.

The CS added that it is time to embrace other varieties of indigenous food as an alternative to maize which was brought into the country by the white settlers in the early 1900s.