CS Kindiki fires warning at Raila over Matiang'i DCI drama

By Mary Wambui

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has sounded a warning to Azimio leader Raila Odinga over his conduct at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road recently.

Speaking to the press today, the CS said that when Dr Fred Matiang'i presented himself at DCI offices on Wednesday, there was drama that brought about a disturbance at the premises.

"The drama by rowdy people on the day Matiang'i was at the DCI caused disturbance including threats to mobile people to forcibly access the DCO headquarters," Prof Kindiki said while referring to the arrival of Mr Odinga.

"All security establishments and facilities must be respected by all including suspects, politicians and their supporters. I direct that all stations be protected from such threats and intimidation," he said.

He added: "Going forward, all persons, regardless of rank, who even attempt to illegally and unlawfully access a security establishment will be dealt with ruthlessly, firmly and decisively."